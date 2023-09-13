HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka and Pakistan vie for spot in the summit clash

A washout will put Shanaka’s men in final; Babar & Co. will have a depleted pace attack as the injured Rauf, Naseem have been ruled out; Wellalage poses a threat to the opposition on a spin-friendly pitch 

September 13, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - COLOMBO

Dhruva Prasad
High-stakes encounter: A lot rides on Babar Azam against Sri Lanka in a virtual knock-out game. 

High-stakes encounter: A lot rides on Babar Azam against Sri Lanka in a virtual knock-out game.  | Photo Credit: AFP

  

After contrasting defeats against India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will meet in a virtual semifinal in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Thursday.

While Pakistan was outplayed by Rohit Sharma’s men in a rain-marred two-day contest, Sri Lanka gave India a scare by bundling it out for 213 before its batting unravelled in a 41-run defeat.

A record 228-run defeat against India means that Pakistan is at the mercy of the weather. It needs to win at all costs as a washout will put Sri Lanka, which has a superior Net Run Rate, in the final. While the skies were overcast, the rains steered clear of Colombo on the eve of the match.

On the field, Pakistan will have to contend with a depleted bowling attack, which is without the injured Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Zaman Khan is set to make his ODI debut as Pakistan announced five changes to its eleven that lost to India, the most notable among them the exclusion of opener Fakhar Zaman.

In potentially spin-friendly conditions, Pakistan opted for spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Stern test

Babar Azam’s batting unit has lacked consistency in the past month and will have its task cut out against Dunith Wellalage, who stunned India with a five-wicket haul on Tuesday. His left-arm spin will be a handful for Pakistan’s right-hander heavy middle-order.

Sri Lanka’s middle-order, on the other hand, has ably shouldered the responsibility, with Sadeera Samarawickrama being the bright spot, while Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka have made meaningful contributions.

Dasun Shanaka’s side has also been successful in tiding over its injury woes in the bowling department as different bowlers have delivered in each game and it will hope to continue the sequence in a must-win match.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.