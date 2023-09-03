Asia Cup 2023: Super 4s likely to be moved out of Colombo due to heavy rain

September 03, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Pallekele

Heavy rain in Colombo may result in the Super 4s being rescheduled. The Asian Cricket Council is understood to have been contemplating Dambulla or Hambantota as the alternate venue.

The Hindu understands that with parts of Colombo being flooded and the R. Premadasa Stadium having drainage issues, the tournament broadcaster has requested for a change in venue.

After the damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the Asian Cricket Council don’t want to take any chances of any further abandonments.

Considering the logistical nightmare — including accommodation for four teams and broadcasters, let alone fans — a final decision on the issue will be taken by Tuesday.

Should the next stage be moved out of Colombo, the India-Pakistan game on September 10 will be the second successive game between the two that will not be played in front of a full house.

Inclement weather notwithstanding, a well-below capacity turnout could not be missed when the two teams squared off at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Soaring ticket prices

Exorbitant ticket prices have resulted in the locals turning their back on the Asia Cup, at least so far, this time around. The Pakistan Cricket Board has been forced to host the tournament in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with India declining to travel to Pakistan.

To cash in on the opportunity, the prices for the India-Pakistan match had been hiked at least 80 times than the usual price for an international match at Pallekele.

A grass bank ticket was initially sold at $30 (LKR 10,000, approx) while a grand-stand seat with no hospitality was priced at $ 125 (LKR 42,500 approx). Usually, the ticket rates for grass banks are LKR 250 for the grass bank and LKR 1250 for grand-stand. In a country that’s been struggling with inflation issues, such pricing has resulted in local cricket fans staying away from the games. Even Sri Lanka’s tournament-opener versus Bangladesh was played in front of a near-empty stadium.