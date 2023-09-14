Asia Cup 2023 | Rain delays toss in Sri Lanka-Pakistan virtual semifinal clash

September 14, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Colombo

Rain delayed the toss of the winner-takes-all Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on September 14.

The match is effectively a semifinal with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

Rain has played havoc with the regional tournament, which is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Sharma’s team had reached the final scheduled for Sunday after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their two Super Four fixtures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT