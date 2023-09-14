ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Cup 2023 | Rain delays toss in Sri Lanka-Pakistan virtual semifinal clash

September 14, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Colombo

The winner of this match will be facing India in the Asia Cup 2023 finals on September 17, 2023.

AFP

Ground staff cover the field as rain delays the start of the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rain delayed the toss of the winner-takes-all Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on September 14.

The match is effectively a semifinal with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi gesture as rain delays the start of the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rain has played havoc with the regional tournament, which is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

Rohit Sharma’s team had reached the final scheduled for Sunday after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their two Super Four fixtures.

