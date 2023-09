Asia Cup 2023 | Sri Lanka vs India | India opts to bat against Sri Lanka in Super 4 match

September 12, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - Colombo

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday.

India have made one change with spin all-rounder Axar Patel coming in for pacer Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana.

