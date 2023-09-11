ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan | Play resumes on reserve day after rain delay, no overs lost

September 11, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Colombo

Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's India-Pakistan game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs

PTI

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and others inspect the field before the resume of Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan after rain delay in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan resumed at 4.40 p.m. local time on Monday (September 11) after rain delayed the start of the reserve day.

Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest.

Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

