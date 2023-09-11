HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan | Play resumes on reserve day after rain delay, no overs lost

Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's India-Pakistan game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs

September 11, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and others inspect the field before the resume of Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan after rain delay in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 11, 2023.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and others inspect the field before the resume of Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan after rain delay in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan resumed at 4.40 p.m. local time on Monday (September 11) after rain delayed the start of the reserve day.

Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest.

ALSO READ
Indo-Pak match | Empty stands not good advertisement for cricket’s greatest rivalry

Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Related Topics

cricket / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.