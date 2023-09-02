ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Cup 2023 | India wins toss; elects to bat first

September 02, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Pallekele

India and Pakistan are playing against each other after a gap of nearly four years

The Hindu Bureau

Rohit Sharma shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam at the toss during the Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele on September 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in the crucial Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

Click here to watch live updates

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said the team has brought back Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah and added that the team is playing with two spinners of Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

In a surprise move, India had decided to go with Shardul Thakur instead of Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan is playing with an unchanged XI which they won against Nepal.

The teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

