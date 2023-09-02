Asia Cup 2023 | India wins toss; elects to bat first

September 02, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Pallekele

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in the crucial Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

India and Pakistan are playing against each other after a gap of nearly four years.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said the team has brought back Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah and added that the team is playing with two spinners of Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

In a surprise move, India had decided to go with Shardul Thakur instead of Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan is playing with an unchanged XI which they won against Nepal.

The teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

