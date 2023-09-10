ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Cup | Pakistan opts to bowl against India

September 10, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Colombo

Batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer

PTI

Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam at the toss for the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo Credit: ANI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo on September 10.

ALSO READ
Shubman Gill sees lack of cricket against Pakistan as a disadvantage

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

Also Read | Indo-Pak match | Empty stands not good advertisement for cricket’s greatest rivalry

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

