Asia Cup | Pakistan opts to bowl against India

September 10, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Colombo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo on September 10.

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

Also Read | Indo-Pak match | Empty stands not good advertisement for cricket’s greatest rivalry

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

