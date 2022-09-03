Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan enters Super 4, defeats Hong Kong by 155 runs

Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khanand Mohammad Ghazanfar shake hand with Pakistani players at the end of the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Hong Kong, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammad Rizwan (78, 57b, 6x4, 1x6), Fakhar Zaman (53, 41b, 3x4, 2x6) struck half-centuries and Khushdil Shah played a cameo as Pakistan cruised into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup, beating Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday. Pakistan will face India in Dubai on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending 193 on a slow and low wicket, Naseem Shah (two for seven), Mohammad Nawaz (three for five) and Shadab Khan (four for eight) bundled out Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs.

Earlier, Hong Kong conceded 77 in the last five overs, 29 of those coming off Aizaz Khan in the 20th. Khushdil 35 (15b, 5x6) struck four sixes off Aizaz to provide a fitting finish to the Pakistan innings.

After being put in to bat, Babar Azam and Rizwan managed just seven in the first two overs. Off-spinner Ehsan Khan (2 for 28), introduced in the third over, had Babar caught and bowled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rizwan broke the shackles with two boundaries off Ayush Shukla as Pakistan reached 40 for one in six over. The opener switched gears after the halfway stage, slamming Mohammad Ghazanfar for a straight six. Rizwan reached his 50 off 42 balls in the 14th over. Meanwhile, Zaman kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and twos before connecting a sweep for six in the 15th over. He then hit Yasim Murtaza for a four and a six — a 101m strike — to reach 50 off 38 balls as Pakistan amassed 193 for two. Hong Kong was simply outclassed.

The scores: Pakistan 193/2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 n.o., Fakhar Zaman 53, Khushdil Shah 35 n.o.) bt Hong Kong 38 in 10.4 overs (Shadab Khan 4/8, Mohammad Nawaz 3/5).