Asia Cup 2022: Ind. vs Pak. | Pakistan loses three wickets in marquee clash

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the Asia Cup Twent20 international match in Dubai on August 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

After asking to bat first, Pakistan lost three wickets. Pakistan scored 90 for 3 in 13 overs.

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmad were the batsmen dismissed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Avesh Khan took a wicket each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on August 28, 2022.

Earlier, head coach Rahul Dravid joined the team after returning negative result for COVID-19. He will take over the reins from V.V.S. Laxman, who had stepped in to oversee the preparatory phase of India's campaign in Dravid's absence.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said that the team has brought in Dinesh Karthik in place of Rishabh Pant and playing Avesh Khan as the third seamer.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20 international.

A captain with a new batting philosophy and a master batter standing at the crossroads, trying to reinvent himself, will aim to create a new narrative when India get ready to settle scores with Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the two pillars of India's white-ball team for the past decade but having received a rude jolt at this very venue 10 months back during the T20 World Cup, the duo exactly know where it stands and what it need to do to turn the tables.

The teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani