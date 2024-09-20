Ashwin’s love affair with Chepauk continues

R. Ashwin has been having wonderful memories at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium recently.

Last month, he guided TNPL side Dindigul Dragons to its maiden title with crucial knocks (69 n.o. off 30 balls, Qualifier 2; 52 off 46 balls, Final).

On Thursday, he made it even more special, completing his sixth Test century and second in as many Tests at this venue. “This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in. It’s given me a lot of wonderful memories,” Ashwin said to the host broadcaster after the day’s play.

The 38-year-old said the work he had put in during the TNPL helped him on Thursday.

“It helps that I’m coming off a T20 tournament where I worked quite a bit on batting and playing shots.

“On a surface like this with a bit of spice, if you’re going after the ball, you might as well go after it hard like Rishabh (Pant) does,” said Ashwin.

