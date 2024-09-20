GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashwin’s love affair with Chepauk continues

Last month, Ashwin guided TNPL side Dindigul Dragons to its maiden title with crucial knocks (69 n.o. off 30 balls, Qualifier 2; 52 off 46 balls, Final).

Published - September 20, 2024 07:55 am IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau
R. Ashwin raising his bat after scoring hundred against Bangladesh during Day 1 of the Test match against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

R. Ashwin raising his bat after scoring hundred against Bangladesh during Day 1 of the Test match against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

R. Ashwin has been having wonderful memories at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium recently.

Last month, he guided TNPL side Dindigul Dragons to its maiden title with crucial knocks (69 n.o. off 30 balls, Qualifier 2; 52 off 46 balls, Final).

On Thursday, he made it even more special, completing his sixth Test century and second in as many Tests at this venue. “This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in. It’s given me a lot of wonderful memories,” Ashwin said to the host broadcaster after the day’s play.

The 38-year-old said the work he had put in during the TNPL helped him on Thursday.

“It helps that I’m coming off a T20 tournament where I worked quite a bit on batting and playing shots.

“On a surface like this with a bit of spice, if you’re going after the ball, you might as well go after it hard like Rishabh (Pant) does,” said Ashwin.

Published - September 20, 2024 07:55 am IST

Related Topics

Test cricket / India / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.