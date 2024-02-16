Ashwin withdraws from ongoing Test against England due to family medical emergency

February 16, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Rajkot:

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday withdrew from the ongoing third Test between India and England owing to a family medical emergency, hours after touching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets.

BCCI provided an update on the development.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," BCCI said in a media release.

The Indian Cricket Board did not reveal the exact reason for Ashwin's withdrawal and requested all to respect the cricketer's privacy.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," the statement added further.

Ashwin, who attended the post match media conference to speak on his milestone, flew back to Chennai.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in the release.

India will play the remainder of the third Test with 10 men and four specialist bowlers.

It is understood that Ashwin might not be available for the remaining two Test matches in Ranchi (Feb 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

As far as off-spin bowling replacement is concerned, team already has Washington Sundar in its ranks.

The other possible replacements, outside the squad are veterans Jayant Yadav and Jalaj Saxena along with young Pulkit Narang.