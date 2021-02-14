Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.
Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here.
Overall, Ashwin has so far taken 391 wickets from 76 Tests at an impressive average of 25.26.
The 34-year-old seasoned campaigner has picked five wickets in an innings a staggering 29 times and 10-wicket hauls seven times, with a best innings figures of 7/59 and match return of 13/140.
Ashwin's 266 wickets at home has come at an average of 22.67. Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88.
Kumble is also India's leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.
Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.
