Ashwin should lead India in Asian Games, says Dinesh Karthik

July 02, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Chennai:

It’ll be the first time that the BCCI has agreed to send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games, which starts on Sept. 23 ends on Oct. 8. India will also begin its ICC World Cup campaign against Australia on Oct. 8 in Chennai

Sahil Mathur

Ashwin is one of the greatest cricketers ever to play cricket and captaining Team India will be a feather in his hat, said Karthik. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said that R. Ashwin should be made captain if India sends a team to the Asian Games 2023 in China later this year.

“I genuinely wish, if India sends a ‘B’ team to this Asian Games, because the main team will be preparing for the World Cup, and if they feel Ashwin is not part of the ODI setup, I really hope and wish that they make him the captain because I think he deserves it,” the wicketkeeper-batter said during an interaction organised by Parimatch Sports, an apparel brand, here on Saturday.

Heaping praise on the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, Karthik said that Ashwin is one of the greatest cricketers ever to play cricket and captaining Team India will be a feather in his hat.

“I genuinely feel that he is somebody who has earned the right to be a captain of Team India for whatever achievements he has done,” the 38-year-old concluded.

