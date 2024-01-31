GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashwin retains top spot, Bumrah moves to forth in ICC Test rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja feature in the top 10 in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings

January 31, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah talk to each other during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on January 27, 2024.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah talk to each other during the third day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintained the top spot, while teammate Jasprit Bumrah jumped to the fourth spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings released on January 31.

Ashwin, who had grabbed a match haul of six wickets in India's 28-run loss in the opening Test against England, is on 853 rating points, while pacer Bumrah, who also claimed half a dozen wickets, rose a rung to fourth.

The third Indian in the top 10 in the bowling charts is left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja at number six. He also enjoys a healthy buffer at the head of the Test all-rounder rankings.

ALSO READ
IND vs ENG second Test | India’s conundrum ahead of Visakhapatnam Test

However, Joe Root, who has moved up to fourth place, might challenge him soon if the England veteran maintains his good show with the ball. While Root is primarily known for his batting skills, the 33-year-old showcased his handy spin by taking five wickets in the Hyderabad Test. He even opened the bowling for England in the second innings. This effort has seen Root rise to a new career-high rating on the list for Test all-rounders and seen the evergreen England star jump one place to fourth.

Root is behind Ashwin and Shakib-Al-Hasan while Axar Patel has dropped a spot to sixth.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma congratulates England’s Ollie Pope as he walks back to the pavilion after scoring 196 during the forth day of the first Test match against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma congratulates England’s Ollie Pope as he walks back to the pavilion after scoring 196 during the forth day of the first Test match against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli has moved to sixth and is the lone Indian among the top 10 batters while Ollie Pope, who stunned India with a magnificent 196 in the second innings, jumped a mammoth 20 places to 15th. Pope's England teammate Ben Duckett also improved his ranking, gaining five places to 22nd after knocks of 35 and 47 against India.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja gained two places to eighth following a half-century in the opening innings of the second Test against the West Indies at the Gabba. After their impressive performance against Australia, three West Indies quicks also improved their rankings.

Kemar Roach moved up two places to 17th, Alzarri Joseph climbed four spots to 33rd, and Shamar Joseph, who was the Player-of-the-Match at the Gabba, rose a significant 42 places to reach the 50th position in the rankings.

Test cricket / cricket

