Ashwin leads all-rounders’ charge as India makes Australia bite the dust

February 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Nagpur

The all-rounder trio sizzled. And, Australia’s batting yet again fizzled!

India registered an innings and 132-run victory with seven sessions remaining in the game to take the lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On the third day of the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, Axar Patel dominated with the willow to stretch India’s overnight lead to 223. R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then took over the baton and decimated Australia for a paltry 91, its lowest Test total in India.

If Australia lasted a little over two sessions on the first day, the second essay folded up in the afternoon session, with Mohammed Shami wiping the tail off after Ashwin and Jadeja had shared eight wickets.

Ashwin, especially, was relentless, exploiting the rough outside left-handers’ off-stump. He opened the innings from the North End. And, by the time he made way after a 12-over spell, Australia had been reduced to ashes, at 68 for seven.

Barring Steve Smith, no other Australia batter could apply himself against a top-quality spin attack. Had Virat Kohli not dropped a dolly off David Warner’s edge, India wouldn’t have required the extension of 11 minutes.

Beginning of the end

It took Ashwin just five balls to start Australia’s downfall, Usman Khawaja’s audacious attempted drive resulting in a nick to Kohli in the slips. It kick-started the procession, Ashwin being the wrecker-in-chief. His next four wickets were lbws, with Alex Carey’s reckless reverse sweep being the false shot.

The other trio — Warner, Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb — had little clue of Ashwin’s artistry in exploiting helpful conditions.

Jadeja was equally unplayable at the other end, getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne — Australia’s best bat in the first essay — with one that held its line and found him stranded in front of middle-stump.

He added a second scalp when Pat Cummins’ drive could only result in an edge to K.S. Bharat behind the wickets before Axar and Shami took care of the tail.

In the morning, India compounded Australia’s misery by adding 79 runs to its overnight 321 for seven. After Jadeja shouldered arms to one by Todd Murphy that held its line and crashed into the stumps, Axar found an ally in Shami.

Once Shami was dropped at long-on by Scott Boland early on in his innings, he put his head down and opened his shoulders selectively to dominate the 52-run association.

Axar, so close!

When Shami finally top-edged a heave for Alex Carey to run backward and pouch a comfortable catch, last-man Mohammed Siraj defended well to help Axar inch closer to what would have been his maiden Test hundred.

However, two minutes before scheduled lunch, Axar played Cummins onto the stumps to end India’s innings. By then, the fate of the game was sealed, though.