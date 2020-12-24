Ashwin is world class: Lyon

Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said he and India’s R. Ashwin were similar yet different type of bowlers and that comparisons should not made between the two.

Lyon spoke highly of Ashwin who, he said, stood out with his variations.

“Ashwin is a world-class bowler. I have watched him a lot, especially when I went to India and the subcontinent to try and learn about him. He is a cagey bowler, he has got all the variations,” said Lyon at a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test beginning here on Saturday.

“He’s very cagey with the way he changes his pace and is a very talented bowler.

“We are similar in a way, but we are very different as well. So I can't really compare myself to him. I think his records speak for him, so hats off to Ashwin,” said Lyon.