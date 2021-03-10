Ashwin is Player-of-the-Month

Ashwin.

Dubai

10 March 2021 00:31 IST

Tammy Beaumont wins women’s ICC award for February

India off-spinner R. Ashwin was on Tuesday named ICC men's Player-of-the-Month (February) for his stellar show against England in a four-Test series.

England's Tammy Beaumont was adjudged women's Player-of-the-Month.

In the three Tests he played, Ashwin scored a 106 in the second innings of India's second-Test victory at Chennai and took his 400th Test wicket in the third at Ahmedabad.

Besides the century, Ashwin claimed 24 wickets in February to help India pocket the four-match Test series 3-1 and help his team secure the WTC final spot against New Zealand.

England captain Joe Root (333 runs and six wickets in three Tests against India), and West Indies Test debutant Kyle Mayers, who scored a match-winning 210 to help his team successfully chase 395 and win the first Test against Bangladesh, were nominated alongside Ashwin.

Beaumont played three ODIs in February against New Zealand, passing fifty in each of them and totalling 231 runs.