Ashwin fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets, sixth spinner worldwide

Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became only the sixth spinner in the world and the fourth Indian overall to take 400 Test wickets when he dismissed Jofra Archer on the second day of the day-night third Test against England here.
The 34-year-old off-spinner, playing in his 77th Test, is the 16th bowler in the world to have taken 400 Test wickets.
Former captain Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev, (434), Harbhajan Singh (417) are the other Indians who have 400 Test wickets to their credit.
Ashwin also became the second fastest to reach the milestone after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who made it in his 72nd Test.
The veteran came into the match six short of the landmark and took three England wickets in the first innings.
