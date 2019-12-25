Ashoke Dinda suspended for misconduct

Bengal veteran Ashoke Dinda was the notable absentee in the Bengal team that took field against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday. Dinda, who has claimed 420 wickets from 116 First Class matches, was dropped from the team on disciplinary grounds. The veteran was hauled up for “misconduct” against the team bowling coach Ranadeb Bose during an incident in the dressing room after the home side had its pre-match practice on Tuesday.

Dinda had a run-in with the team management a few months back when he was dropped from the Bengal team announced for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. According to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, the player this time abused Bose, apparently unhappy with the coach having a private chat with captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.

After the incident was reported officially, the CAB convened a meeting to hear Dinda’s “misconduct” and decided to axe the player on disciplinary grounds. According to sources, CAB officials approached Dinda and asked him to apologise after the incident but the player remained adamant.

“We have taken a decision and there will be no change during the match. The CAB had given him a chance to apologise but he didn’t,” said the CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das.

“This is a very unfortunate that Dinda is not playing. He was the right choice for this kind of wicket (at Eden Gardens). He has been suspended on disciplinary grounds and CAB will be taking a decision on his future. For the time-being this will give a good opportunity to the youngsters in the team to prove their worth,” Bengal’s coach-cum-mentor Arun Lal said.