Ashok Malhotra set to be elected unopposed as Indian Cricketers Association president

Former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra is set to be elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after the BCCI electoral officer released the list of candidates for the newly formed players’ body.
However, there will be elections for every other position.
Ashu Dani, Siddharth Sahib Singh and Hitesh Majumdar are fighting for the secretary’s post while Kishore Sharma and V. Krishnaswamy will contest for the treasurer’s post.
The fight for players’ representative in the BCCI will be interesting as Kirti Azad and Anshuman Gaekwad are among the four who are fighting for the single post.
However, Surender Khanna will be the only representative to the IPL governing Council.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor