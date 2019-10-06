Cricket

Ashok Malhotra set to be elected unopposed as Indian Cricketers Association president

Ashok Malhotra. File

Ashok Malhotra. File  

more-in

Ashu Dani, Siddharth Sahib Singh and Hitesh Majumdar are fighting for the secretary’s post while Kishore Sharma and V. Krishnaswamy will contest for the treasurer’s post.

Former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra is set to be elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after the BCCI electoral officer released the list of candidates for the newly formed players’ body.

However, there will be elections for every other position.

Ashu Dani, Siddharth Sahib Singh and Hitesh Majumdar are fighting for the secretary’s post while Kishore Sharma and V. Krishnaswamy will contest for the treasurer’s post.

The fight for players’ representative in the BCCI will be interesting as Kirti Azad and Anshuman Gaekwad are among the four who are fighting for the single post.

However, Surender Khanna will be the only representative to the IPL governing Council.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 8:47:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ashok-malhotra-set-to-be-elected-unopposed-as-indian-cricketers-association-president/article29607224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY