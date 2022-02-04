Ashley Giles steps down after England’s Ashes flop

London

04 February 2022 05:22 IST

Strauss to assume temporary, additional charge as managing director

Ashley Giles “stepped down” from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket on Wednesday as he paid the price for a woeful 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.

The humiliating reverse followed a poor 2021 where England lost nine of its 15 Tests and was beaten in the World Twenty20 semifinals.

“Ashley Giles is standing down as managing director, England men’s cricket,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

Advertising

Advertising

The 48-year-old was appointed at the end of 2018, replacing former England captain Andrew Strauss, who will now take over on an interim basis ahead of next month’s three-Test series in the West Indies.

Strauss is incumbent chairman of ECB’s cricket committee.

“Off the back of a disappointing men’s Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed,” said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison in a statement.

Criticised

Former England left-arm spinner Giles’ position was widely regarded as untenable following the Ashes defeat, where for all the problems of touring Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was criticised for giving under-pressure head coach Chris Silverwood sole authority for picking the side after being behind the sacking of national selector Ed Smith.

Strauss will “put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement,” ECB said.

Several pundits, including former England captain Mike Atherton, questioned whether Silverwood could stay as coach after several controversial selection decisions in Australia.

However, no announcements have yet been made regarding the future of either Silverwood or England batting coach Graham Thorpe, with Joe Root expected to stay on as Test captain.