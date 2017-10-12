Cricket

Ashish Nehra's international career in numbers

Ashish Nehra announces retirement from international cricket from November 1. Here are his career highlights in numbers

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:08:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ashish-nehra-international-career-in-numbers/article19845601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY