As South Africa reaches T20 World Cup final, a revisit on its painful past at ICC events

Shedding the unwanted tag of perennial "chokers" the Proteas marched into their maiden T20 World Cup final unbeaten comfortably beating tournament giant-slayers Afghanistan.

Updated - June 27, 2024 01:01 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 01:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
South Africa players celebrate after their win against Afghanistan during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semifinal, in Trinidad on June 26, 2024.

South Africa players celebrate after their win against Afghanistan during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semifinal, in Trinidad on June 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa and World Cup semifinals used to be a sporting tragedy of Shakepearean proportions. Not anymore.

Shedding the unwanted tag of perennial "chokers" the Proteas marched into their maiden T20 World Cup final unbeaten in Tarouba, Trinidad, comfortably beating tournament giant-slayers Afghanistan.

The triumph wiped off years of heartache and the trauma of being labelled under-performers despite having some of international cricket's biggest names in the line-up.

PTI takes a look at the Proteas' tormented past when they failed to get over the line at key junctures in global events.

1992 ODI World Cup semifinal vs Australia

Not quite a choke but just bad luck. Emerging after 22 years of exile following the end of apartheid in the country, South Africa had everything going for them, their lightening quick bowlers were excelling, their fielders affected sensational run-outs.

South African captain Kepler Wessels and other teammembers anxiously watching the World Cup semifinal match against England at Sydney on March 22, 1992.

South African captain Kepler Wessels and other teammembers anxiously watching the World Cup semifinal match against England at Sydney on March 22, 1992. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

However, in the semifinal, rain came and the equation went from a reasonably gettable 22 off 7 balls to 22 off just one ball, thanks to a miscommunication on their revised target.

1996 ODI World Cup quarterfinal vs West Indies

West Indian batsman Brian Lara shows some signal to the dressing room during a quarterfinal match against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 1996 at Karachi, Pakistan on March 11, 1996.

West Indian batsman Brian Lara shows some signal to the dressing room during a quarterfinal match against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 1996 at Karachi, Pakistan on March 11, 1996. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Having won all their group games, Hansie Cronje and his men started firm favourites against West Indies in the quarterfinal. But Brian Lara played an absolute blinder while spinners Roger Harper and Jimmy Adams spun a web to inflict a 19-run defeat on the Proteas.

1999 ODI World Cup semifinal vs Australia

Perhaps the most devastating game in South Africa's cricketing history. The semifinal at Edgbaston that turned tournament's best player Lance Klusener into the World Cup's biggest tragic hero.

In what was one the best matches in the 1999 World Cup, Klusener, after taking South Africa within sight of victory from a near impossible position, took off for a suicidal run off the penultimate ball of the last over. His partner Allan Donald was run out and the semifinal match ended in a tie. Australia, by virtue of its superior position in the Super Six stage, made it to the final of the World Cup on June 13, 1999.

In what was one the best matches in the 1999 World Cup, Klusener, after taking South Africa within sight of victory from a near impossible position, took off for a suicidal run off the penultimate ball of the last over. His partner Allan Donald was run out and the semifinal match ended in a tie. Australia, by virtue of its superior position in the Super Six stage, made it to the final of the World Cup on June 13, 1999. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Chasing a modest 214, South Africa needed nine off the final over with the final pair at the crease. Klusener smashed the first two balls for fours to level the scores but Allan Donald was run out and the game was tied.

Australia went through to the final as they had won the previous game between the teams in the super sixes stage.

2007 ODI World Cup semifinal vs Australia

Australia captain Ricky Ponting, punches the air as he celebrates after his team won the Cricket World Cup semifinal match against South Africa in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, April 25, 2007.

Australia captain Ricky Ponting, punches the air as he celebrates after his team won the Cricket World Cup semifinal match against South Africa in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, April 25, 2007. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa's decision to bat first backfired dramatically as a revered line-up, including the likes of Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers and Mark Boucher, was shot out for 149. Australia finished the game off with nearly 20 overs to spare

2009 T20 World Cup semifinal vs Pakistan

Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Graeme Smith of South Africa during the ICC World Twenty20 semifinal between against South Africa at Trent Bridge on June 18, 2009

Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Graeme Smith of South Africa during the ICC World Twenty20 semifinal between against South Africa at Trent Bridge on June 18, 2009 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Proteas had defeated New Zealand, England, West Indies and India to reach the last four stage high on confidence. But a miserly spell by Shahid Afridi stopped them as they failed to chase a reasonably decent 150.

2011 ODI World Cup quarterfinal vs New Zealand

New Zealand’s Luke Woodcock and Brendon McCullum (L) celebrate taking the wicket of South Africa’s Morne Morkel to win their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Dhaka March 25, 2011.

New Zealand’s Luke Woodcock and Brendon McCullum (L) celebrate taking the wicket of South Africa’s Morne Morkel to win their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Dhaka March 25, 2011. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A line up boasting of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy failed to chase down a small target of 222 against New Zealand. At 108 for 3 in the 25 overs, South Africa looked set to cruise to victory but then lost next seven wickets for 64 runs.

2013 Champions Trophy semifinal vs England

South Africa were reeling at 8/80 before David Miller and Rory Kleinveldt inflated the total to 175. But Jonathan Trott smashed an unbeaten 82 and England won by seven wickets with more than 12 overs spare.

England’s Johnathan Trott plays a shot during the ODI ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa in London on June 19, 2013.

England’s Johnathan Trott plays a shot during the ODI ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa in London on June 19, 2013. | Photo Credit: AFP

"I think we did choke in the game. You've got to accept that's what it is. It's definitely a dark mist that hangs over South African cricket in knockout events," coach Gary Kirsten had said after the game.

2014 T20 World Cup semifinal vs India

Yuvraj Singh picks up teammate Virat Kohli after India won the ICC World Twenty20 cricket tournament second semifinal against South Africa in Dhaka on April 4, 2014.

Yuvraj Singh picks up teammate Virat Kohli after India won the ICC World Twenty20 cricket tournament second semifinal against South Africa in Dhaka on April 4, 2014. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa's semifinal curse continued as they failed to get over the line in another crunch match. This time against a clinical Indian unit.

2015 ODI World Cup semifinal vs New Zealand

New Zealand players celebrate their victory after the semifinal Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on March 24, 2015.

New Zealand players celebrate their victory after the semifinal Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on March 24, 2015. | Photo Credit: AFP

The tide didn't turn for the Proteas. A golden generation of South Africa cricketers, at their peak, had all bases covered. But were knocked out by New Zealand again in the semifinals stage giving yet another heartbreak.

2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 vs the Netherlands

Netherlands’ players celebrate their win during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against South Africa at Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022.

Netherlands’ players celebrate their win during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against South Africa at Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

A solitary win away from the semifinals, South Africa choked, suffering a 13-run shock defeat at the hands of a spirited Netherlands side.

2023 ODI World Cup semifinal vs Australia

Players greet each other after Australia defeated South Africa in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal in Kolkata on November 16, 2023

Players greet each other after Australia defeated South Africa in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal in Kolkata on November 16, 2023 | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Proteas galloped through the league stage, even inflicting a massive 134-run defeat on Australia. But when it came to the crucial last four game, South Africa meekly surrendered to the men from Down Under in the semifinals, for their fifth semifinal exit in 50-over World Cups.

