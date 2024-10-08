GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arundhati Reddy reprimanded for fiery send-off to Nida Dar

Published - October 08, 2024 01:27 am IST - Dubai

PTI
India’s Arundhati Reddy delivers a ball during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024.

India’s Arundhati Reddy delivers a ball during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

India pace bowler Arundhati Reddy was on Monday (October 7, 2024) reprimanded for giving an aggressive send-off to Pakistan's Nida Dar during their Women's T20 World Cup contest here.

Reddy had taken three wickets in India's six-wicket win over the arch-rivals on Sunday. She let emotions get the better of her after castling Dar in the 20th over of the Pakistan innings as she gestured in the direction of the pavilion.

"Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'," said the ICC in a statement.

We're looking forward to improve our net run rate in next few games: Arundhati Reddy

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Reddy's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

Reddy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

