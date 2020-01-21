Arun Lal pleased with Bengal pace duo

Nothing went wrong for Bengal in its match against Hyderabad. Little wonder, coach Arun Lal seemed so happy after his boys completed a resounding innings victory, with a day to spare, at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground on Tuesday.

“This is the best win we have had in recent time,” he said. “We played quite an immaculate match. The wicket didn’t turn as we expected and we had played three spinners.”

That meant Bengal went with just two seamers. But Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar proved they were enough as they came up with a fabulous show, picking up 11 wickets between them. Ishan Porel, who is in New Zealand with the India A team, wasn’t missed at all.

“Akash and Mukesh bowled with a lot of venom,” Arun Lal said. “It was a good batting wicket but they bowled well. If we add Porel, I think we have the best seam attack in the country.”

He said he was pleased with the bowling of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, too. “But I was disappointed that neither Shahbaz nor (the other all-rounder) Arnab Nandi could reach a hundred,” he said. “There is good depth in our batting.”

He said the team was confident of making the knock-out stage. “We need another outright win,” he said. “We had one bad game (against Vidarbha).”

Hyderabad, on the other hand, has had just one good game. The win against Kerala is hardly consolation for a side that has lost all its other five matches.

But coach Arjun Yadav is not too disheartened. He has faith in his boys.

“We have a young team and we are building it,” he said. “It is too soon to criticise this team. With time and experience this team will mature and do well.”

He pointed out how the experience of Manoj Tiwary, whose 303 not out set up Bengal’s victory, made a big difference.

“Full credit to him for a great innings,” he said. “Our boys have to convert fifties into hundreds and three-wicket hauls into five-wicket ones.”