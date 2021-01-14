Cricket

Arun Lal leaves team bio-bubble

Arun Lal. File Photo  

Bengal head coach Arun Lal had to leave the team bio-bubble due to the death of his mother on Thursday.

The news came prior to Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Hyderabad here.

"The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is deeply saddened to learn about the death of former India player and our senior team coach Arun Lal's mother today. As a result he had to leave the team bubble. Our prayers are with him and his family in this time of grave loss," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Sourashis Lahiri, the assistant coach, will coordinate with Lal and guide the team.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 10:06:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/arun-lal-leaves-team-bio-bubble/article33576593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY