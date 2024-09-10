The BCCI men’s selection committee on Tuesday announced changes for the second round of the Duleep Trophy to be played from September 12 in Anantapur.

Captain Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep from India-A have been named in India’s Test squad for the series against Bangladesh and will not feature in the upcoming round.

Pratham Singh (Railways) has been named as a replacement for Gill, Vidarbha captain and wicketkeeper-batter Akshay Wadkar for Rahul, 19-year-old Andhra batter Shaik Rasheed for Jurel, Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani for Kuldeep, and 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh medium-pacer Aaqib Khan for Akash Deep. Mayank Agarwal has been named the captain.

Himanshu Mantri (Madhya Pradesh) has been added to the India-B squad, which also features Suyash Prabhudessai (Goa) and Rinku Singh (Uttar Pradesh) as replacements for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, both of whom will be on National duty.

Pacer Yash Dayal has received his maiden National call-up. Though Sarfaraz Khan too has been named in the India Test squad, he will still feature in the second-round game.

Axar Patel, who is in the India squad, will be replaced by Nishant Sindhu (Haryana) in India-D. Tushar Deshpande is ruled out of the second round due to a niggle and will be replaced by Vidwath Kaverappa (Karnataka) from India-A.

The India-C squad remains unchanged.

Updated squads: India-A: Mayank Agarwal (capt.), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shashwat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani, and Aaqib Khan.

India-B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt.), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, and Himanshu Mantri (wk).

India-C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt.), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B. Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), and Sandeep Warrier.

India-D: Shreyas lyer (capt.), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, K.S. Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (wk), Nishant Sindhu, and Vidwath Kaverappa.