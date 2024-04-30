April 30, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - KOLKATA

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy was pleased to bounce back and contribute in his team’s win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing to Punjab Kings after scoring 261 was a bitter pill to swallow for KKR. Varun, who improved from none for 46 in three overs against PBKS to three for 16 in four overs against DC, said his team’s support was crucial.

“Abhishek Nayar came up with many tactics, he personally helped me a lot. Shah Rukh bhai told me, ‘don’t take it personally, this IPL is going in a crazy way. Just don’t self-doubt yourself’. It was a good performance from my side because the last match was hurtful,” said Varun.

“This pitch offered more turn. That was the difference.”

DC bowling coach James Hopes said his side wanted to put up a big score and defend it, but struggled when KKR spinners got some help from the pitch. “Our mistake probably lay in that we didn’t recalibrate our sights on something slightly lower,” said Hopes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.