April 25, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOLKATA

Kolkata Knight Riders regained form as a winning outfit because of the influence of its mentor and former captain Gautam Gambhir, said all-rounder Ramandeep Singh on Thursday.

“There is a lot of clarity about the roles. The team is performing so well only because of him. He is backing everyone,” Ramandeep said about the reason why KKR is currently second with five wins in seven matches.

He dismissed the injury concerns surrounding bowling mainstay Mitchell Starc, saying the Australian is available for selection. “Yes, he is available. It has got to do with his workload management,” Ramandeep said. “He is a legend. We can’t judge him from a few matches,” he added while referring to the talk about Starc not performing to his potential.

Dhawan not yet recovered

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will have to continue without its captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury, said bowling coach Sunil Joshi.

“He is on the road to recovery. Hopefully, he should be fit and available for the next match against CSK,” Joshi said in the pre-match media briefing.

Till that moment, all-rounder Sam Curran will be the stand-in skipper.