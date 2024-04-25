GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KKR performing so well only because of Gambhir: Ramandeep

April 25, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders regained form as a winning outfit because of the influence of its mentor and former captain Gautam Gambhir, said all-rounder Ramandeep Singh on Thursday.

“There is a lot of clarity about the roles. The team is performing so well only because of him. He is backing everyone,” Ramandeep said about the reason why KKR is currently second with five wins in seven matches.

He dismissed the injury concerns surrounding bowling mainstay Mitchell Starc, saying the Australian is available for selection. “Yes, he is available. It has got to do with his workload management,” Ramandeep said. “He is a legend. We can’t judge him from a few matches,” he added while referring to the talk about Starc not performing to his potential.

Dhawan not yet recovered

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will have to continue without its captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury, said bowling coach Sunil Joshi.

“He is on the road to recovery. Hopefully, he should be fit and available for the next match against CSK,” Joshi said in the pre-match media briefing.

Till that moment, all-rounder Sam Curran will be the stand-in skipper.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.