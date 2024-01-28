January 28, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

Tamil Nadu skipper R. Sai Kishore was pleased with his side’s second innings victory this season on Sunday.

“I think this was close to our perfect game. I think the batters took responsibility, and am very happy for Jagadeesan. To do it back to back is special and shows it is not down to luck, but done with a method,” said Sai Kishore after the team’s innings and 293-run win over Chandigarh.

“If the batters score a lot of runs, the confidence is always there in the group under pressure. Sandeep Warrier has been top-class. For a fast bowler to set it up on a slow wicket gives a lot of freedom to the spinners,” he added.

On his performance following his eighth five-wicket haul, he felt, “As a leader, I am trying to take as much responsibility as possible. I am happy with my efforts and how I have shown up when the team is under pressure. When the results also come, it assures you that the process is right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-arm spinner conceded that while the team was not tested in the last two games, it must be clinical when put under pressure in the remaining three fixtures. “Under pressure, we want players to do the same things they have done here. That is one thing we want to work on. Over the last years, that is where we have lacked in red-ball cricket,” said Sai Kishore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.