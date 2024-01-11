January 11, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai

G. Hanuma Vihari has quit as the Andhra captain a day before its Ranji Trophy league clash against powerhouse Mumbai.

Senior batter Ricky Bhui has been appointed as the skipper for the clash at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground starting on Friday.

“He has some personal reasons, so he has stepped down from captaincy. He wants to concentrate on his batting, That’s the reason,” Bhui said after Andhra and Mumbai sweated it out at the nets on Thursday.

“I have been with the same bunch for 10 years and have captained the team previously, even in other formats as well, so not a big deal. The important thing is we have got the momentum after beating Bengal – getting the first innings lead - and the key is to build it from here. Doesn’t matter who the captain is.”

Vihari started the season with a knock of 51 against Bengal last week. The Hindu understands that he informed the national selectors on Wedneday night.

And the selection panel informed the team through the team management ahead of its net session on Thursday. Despite the sudden move, the Andhra team appeared to be jovial during and after the training.

Vihari, interestingly, was on the verge of leaving Andhra during the off-season. However, he was retained by the Andhra Cricket Association and was expected to lead the side after its quarterfinal appearance in the previous season.