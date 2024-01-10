GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishnu Vinod makes a strong statement on his return

January 10, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M R Praveen Chandran
M.R. Praveen Chandran
Delivering the goods: Vishnu Vinod played a fine knock under pressure against Uttar Pradesh.

Delivering the goods: Vishnu Vinod played a fine knock under pressure against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Soon after lunch on the second day of the Kerala-Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy match at the S.D. College ground, the host suffered its all too familiar top order collapse and was tottering at 32 for three. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar were bowling in fine rhythm and giving nightmares to Kerala batters. Kuldeep had just breached the defence of Kerala’s most accomplished batter Rohan Prem and was teasing Sachin Baby with his guile when Vishnu Vinod walked in. 

The situation warranted an extended period of caution from a batter, especially if he was someone who was playing his first First Class match in nearly two years. But Vishnu had other ideas. After sizing up the pitch, he put the hammer down on the Uttar Pradesh spinners with a flurry of instinct shots.

Saurabh was hoisted for three sixes and a four in an over and hit out of the attack. He strode down the pitch to pick Kuldeep and also played the inside-out shot with élan against the leg-spinner. An attack of cramps slowed him down and he got out playing the reverse stroke against Kuldeep.

But Vishnu, who made 74, had made a strong statement on his return.

Trust in ability

“I had trust in my ability and wasn’t intimidated by the reputation of the bowlers. The plan was to hit anything which was in my range. Of course, I had to improvise a bit too when they challenged me by bowling a bit wide. It was a good knock under pressure but I was a little disappointed for not getting a hundred.

“I had a pretty good season with the white ball and was sure that I would be picked for the Ranji team. I would like to thank KCA for having faith in my ability and giving me a chance again. I prepared well with my coach Biju George and was ready for the challenge, ‘‘ he said.

After his breakthrough innings of 193 not out against Madhya Pradesh in the 2018 season, Vishnu had played many breath-taking knocks for Kerala in white ball cricket. 

Courage

Vishnu has in spades what some batters lack: courage. Now he is looking to be more consistent.

“I know I need to play more such knocks and I am working hard on it. But I don’t think I will change my batting style as I think my biggest strength is aggression,’‘ he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.