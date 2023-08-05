August 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The main electronic scoreboard at the Eden Gardens will have a new look ahead of the forthcoming 50-over World Cup cricket tournament.

Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly informed this on the occasion of an inspection of the venue done by a 17-member team of the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“The stadium’s main electronic scoreboard will have a new look, while a second electronic scoreboard will also be installed,” said Ganguly.

The CAB chief said the ICC team was happy with the progress of the renovation work. “They were happy with the work being done at the new players’ dressing room, hospitality box, corporate box and the already completed press box and media centre,” said Ganguly.

Source said the ICC team, which was represented by its officials from event management, sponsorship, broadcast and media departments, has requested the CAB for a few extra boxes to accommodate its broadcasting and radio partners. Another ICC team will visit the stadium again next month.

Ganguly said the remaining work would be finished prior to the September deadline. “We are also focusing on providing good hospitality and keeping adequate food counters for the fans. Overall, it will be a thrilling experience,” Ganguly added.

Kolkata will host five matches, Netherlands versus Bangladesh (Oct. 28), Pakistan versus Bangladesh (Oct. 31), India versus South Africa (Nov. 5), England versus Pakistan (Nov. 12) and a semifinal (Nov. 16), during the show-piece event.

However, there are some doubts over the Nov. 12 match, which coincides with Kali Puja and Diwali and might pose challenges for Kolkata Police in providing security. Ganguly said in case the CAB received any request from the police in this regard, it would inform the ICC.

