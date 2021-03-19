Arshi, Lalita, Shubha shine

Arshi Choudhary’s all-round performance (3/6 & 51) helped Tamil Nadu beat Meghalaya by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayer (Elite Group E) on Friday.

Lalita Sharma (five for 22) bowled Delhi to a 70-run win over Vidarbha while S. Shubha (76 not out) guided Karnataka past Himachal Pradesh.

The scores: Meghalaya 101 in 40.3 overs (Saee Purandare 53, S.B. Keerthana 3/17, Arshi Choudhary 3/6) lost to Tamil Nadu 104/4 in 16 overs (Arshi Choudhary 51, S. Anusha 28 n.o.). Points: TN 4(8), Meghalaya 0(0).

Delhi 137/9 in 50 overs (Nupur Kohale 4/22) bt Vidarbha 67 in 34.4 overs (Lalita Sharma 5/22).

Delhi 4(8), Vidarbha 0(12).

Himachal Pradesh 163/8 in 50 overs (Chitra Singh Jamwal 53,Tanuja Kanwer 30) lost to Karnataka 165/6 in 40.2 overs (S. Shubha 76 n.o., V.R. Vanitha 41).

Karnataka 4 (16), HP 0 (4).