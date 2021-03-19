Cricket

Arshi, Lalita, Shubha shine

Arshi Choudhary’s all-round performance (3/6 & 51) helped Tamil Nadu beat Meghalaya by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayer (Elite Group E) on Friday.

Lalita Sharma (five for 22) bowled Delhi to a 70-run win over Vidarbha while S. Shubha (76 not out) guided Karnataka past Himachal Pradesh.

The scores: Meghalaya 101 in 40.3 overs (Saee Purandare 53, S.B. Keerthana 3/17, Arshi Choudhary 3/6) lost to Tamil Nadu 104/4 in 16 overs (Arshi Choudhary 51, S. Anusha 28 n.o.). Points: TN 4(8), Meghalaya 0(0).

Delhi 137/9 in 50 overs (Nupur Kohale 4/22) bt Vidarbha 67 in 34.4 overs (Lalita Sharma 5/22).

Delhi 4(8), Vidarbha 0(12).

Himachal Pradesh 163/8 in 50 overs (Chitra Singh Jamwal 53,Tanuja Kanwer 30) lost to Karnataka 165/6 in 40.2 overs (S. Shubha 76 n.o., V.R. Vanitha 41).

Karnataka 4 (16), HP 0 (4).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 10:05:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/arshi-lalita-shubha-shine/article34111742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY