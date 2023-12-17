Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to take five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs

December 17, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Johannesburg

Pacer Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODI cricket. The 24-year-old pacer accomplished this feat during the first ODI between India and South Africa at Johannesburg. Arshdeep was breathing fire with the ball, taking 5/37 in 10 overs, with an economy rate of 3.7.

The pacer dismantled the South African top order, getting wickets of Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi and Rassie van der Dussen. Later, he removed a dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. Overall, he is the fourth bowler to take a five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs for India. The first one was spinner Sunil Joshi (5/6), who took a fifer against Proteas back in 1999. Then spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (5/22) (2018 in Centurion) and Ravindra Jadeja (5/33) (2023 in Kolkata) took two more five-wicket hauls. Following his magnificent bowling effort, Arshdeep said that he was trying to keep things simple and it is great to open his wicket tally in ODIs with a five-wicket haul.

"Was trying to keep it simple. I had not opened my account in ODIs. Great to start with a fifer. The wicket was helpful. When we had a chat, we thought there would not be much movement. But we were surprised, there was a breeze too so the plan was to keep it wicket to wicket and look for lbw/bowled. Adaptability is the key for us as bowlers. I am proud to represent the country and do the job. It was quite hot as well. I am playing the 50-over format after a long time, so it was difficult but I am feeling fresh after the fifer. Even though we thought so (that the pitch was abrasive) but there was some moisture in the wicket, so the ball remained fairly new," said Arshdeep after the innings.

Coming to the match, Proteas opted to bat first. But Indian pacers Arshdeep and Avesh Khan proved that decision to be fatal for Proteas. Only De Zorzi (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Phehlukwayo (33 in 49 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could contribute something decent as South Africa was bundled out for 116 in 27.3 overs. Arshdeep (5/37) and Avesh (4/27) were the top bowlers for India. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket for India.

India needs 117 runs to win and gain a 1-0 lead in the series.