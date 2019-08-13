Archer takes aim at Australian batsmen

England pace bowler Jofra Archer warned Australian batsmen on Monday that he was not just a one-day cricketer and that he would try to “work miracles” if he faced them at Lord's in the Ashes this week.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born seamer, who starred for his adopted country in its World Cup triumph, missed the first Test defeat at Edgbaston because of a side strain.

But, with James Anderson ruled out with a calf injury, Archer is now in line to play the second Test which starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

Happy hunting

Archer proved his fitness playing for Sussex in a second XI match against Gloucestershire, taking six for 27 in the first innings and scoring 108.

He said the Australians would be fooling themselves if they thought he would offer easy pickings on his Test debut. “I've played a lot more red-ball cricket and it's my preferred format,” Archer said at a press conference on Monday.

“If you don't have a good 10 overs (in white-ball cricket) that's it. You've got to wait for the next game, but you've ample chances in Test cricket. I'm more ready than I've ever been.

“I bowled 50 overs in one game for Sussex and am the one usually bowling at the end. Test cricket is pretty much the same as First Class. Know what your strengths are and stick to them,” he said.

Archer, whose father Frank is British, became eligible to play for England under the three-year residency rule earlier this year.

Miracle worker

He said Lord's brought back happy memories of England's victory over New Zealand in a thrilling World Cup final in July during which Archer was entrusted with bowling the Super Over which clinched the trophy.

“The first one (appearance) is always special, and (to be) at Lord's where we had recent success will be comforting as well,” said Archer. “It's a good ground to come back to, and hopefully keep our winning ways here. I'll try and work miracles but I can only give my best.”

Australia coach Justin Langer said his batsmen would hopefully be able to weather the storm from his first spell and then score freely in his later sessions.

Up to individuals

“Hopefully our guys have got the answers whatever he (Archer) dishes up for us,” Langer said at his press conference. Most of our guys have seen him in white-ball cricket. It's up to the individuals, not so much our game plan against him.

“Our batters will be organised in their minds how they are going to face him, and the rest of England's attack. It's the same for everyone in Test cricket, get them into their second, third and fourth spells,” he said.