Archer out of second Test

File photo of England fast bowler Jofra Archer during the first Test.   | Photo Credit: AFP

England suffered a huge blow on Thursday with pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out of the second Test against India starting here on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow, according to an ECB statement.

“The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue. The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad,” the statement said.

