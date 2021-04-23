Cricket

Archer out of IPL, says ECB

Archer.  

It is confirmed. Jofra Archer will take no part in this year’s IPL.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday said that the fast bowler would not play in the current edition of the IPL. Archer had to undergo a surgery on his hand, following a freak injury that resulted in a piece of glass getting lodged in his finger.

“Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress,” the statement said.

Archer’s absence is a severe blow to Royals, which has already lost the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was injured and ruled out of the rest of the competition after just one game.

