Archer boost for England in decider

MANCHESTER

23 July 2020 22:34 IST

The paceman is fit, firing and raring to go, says selector Ed Smith

Jofra Archer was recalled to England’s squad for the series decider against the West Indies despite saying he might not play following racist abuse he received after being left out of the second Test for a breach of coronavirus regulations.

“I need to be 100% right mentally so that I can throw myself into cricket this week,” fast bowler Archer wrote in his Daily Mail column on Wednesday. “If I play and don’t bowl 90 miles an hour it’s going to be news.”

Archer, however, was back in England’s 14-man squad for the final Test at Old Trafford from Friday, with the three-match series all square at 1-1.

“He is fit, firing and ready to go,” said England selector Ed Smith after announcing the squad on Thursday.

Spectacular talent

In eight Tests since his debut last year, Archer has taken 33 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls, at an average of 28.12.

“Jofra is available for selection, he's a spectacular talent and a brilliant cricketer with an exceptional record in England,” said Smith at a conference call.

England has included all six pacemen in the squad in a Test that will decide the fate of the Wisden Trophy, currently held by the West Indies.

Broad, Curran retained

Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, who helped bowl England to a 113-run win in the second Test, also at Old Trafford, have been retained.

England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood now face a tricky decision over the composition of their attack but Smith said:

“We've got more players we want to pick than there are places in the team.”

A West Indies success in the campaign, which marked international cricket’s return from the coronavirus lockdown, would be its first Test series win in England in 32 years.

The teams (from):

England: Joe Root (Capt.), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Capt.), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer and Chemar Holder.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough; TV umpire: Richard Illingworth; Reserve umpire: David Millns; Match referee: Chris Broad.

Match starts at 3.30 p.m IST.