Archer and Stokes rested for SA ODIs

LONDON

03 November 2020 23:38 IST

England’s Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran have been rested from the ODI leg of the 50-over World champion’s tour of South Africa.

The squads: T20Is: Eoin Morgan (Capt.), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.

ODIs: Morgan (Capt.), Moeen, Bairstow, Billings, Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Rashid, Joe Root, Roy, Olly Stone, Topley, Chris Woakes, and Wood.

Advertising

Advertising

The itinerary: T20Is: Nov. 27 (Cape Town), Nov. 29 (Paarl). ODIs, (Cape Town). ODIs: Dec. 4 (Cape Town), Dec. 6 (Paarl), Dec. 9 (Cape Town).