Aparajith to lead

B. Aparajith will lead Tamil Nadu in its last two league games, against Baroda and Saurashtra, in the Ranji Trophy. Both are away matches with Tamil Nadu taking on Baroda on February 4 and meeting Saurashtra on February 12.

Meanwhile, the State selectors have brought in paceman K. Vignesh for spin ace R. Ashwin, who will be busy preparing for the Test series in New Zealand. And pace bowling all-rounder Abhishek Tanwar comes in for batsman Pradosh Ranjan Paul.

M. Vijay has not yet recovered from an ankle injury while Washington Sundar will be figuring in the Twenty20 series in New Zealand. Vijay Shankar is playing in four-day games in New Zealand and is not available for selection.

The squad: B. Aparajith (captain), Abhinav Mukund (vice captain), K. Dinesh Karthik, L. Suryapprakash, M. Kaushik Gandhi, B. Indrajith, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth, T. Natarajan, M. Mohammed, S. Abhishek Tanwar, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju, K. Mukunth, K. Vignesh.