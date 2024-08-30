Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh record second-highest opening T20 partnership in Delhi Premier League

Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh entered the record books with second highest opening partnership in T20s of 241 in the Delhi Premier League in the clash between East Delhi and Purani Dilli 6 here.

Rawat, who has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, and Sujal put the opposition bowlers to sword while bringing up their respective centuries.

Japan’s Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake (134) and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (109) hold the record of highest T20 partnership for the first wicket for putting on 258/0 in 20 overs against China in February this year.

Anuj clobbered 11 sixes and six fours to make 121 from just 66 balls while Sujal smacked nine sixes and seven fours to score 108 off 57 balls.

Chasing 242, Purani Dilli fell short by 26 runs as they made 215/8 in 20 overs.

"We are really happy because in the beginning, we did not think we both would get our respective centuries but as the game progressed and the shots started to flow it became possible," Anuj told media at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Sujal said communication was the key to stitch the mammoth opening stand.

"I would not say our approach was calculated, it was just about going with the flow of the game,” he said.

“We made each other comfortable with the communication which was simple as I was taking the opportunity to score boundaries and when I was struggling, Anuj was taking the initiative, so this communication worked wonders for us," he added.

Sujal also effused praise on Anuj for helping him.

"I get to learn a lot as Anuj is also very friendly with us youngsters. We get a lot of confidence as well after talking to him and he shares his experience which is also very valuable to us,” he said.

"I am batting with Anuj for the first time in this tournament and I am grateful to bat with him because he has had a big role to play for me because when any youngster performs then a senior's role becomes important there." Despite his stellar hundred, the IPL auction is not on Sujal's mind.

"My plan is just to play the same kind of knock I played, my job starts with batting on the wicket and ends there and aside from that I am not thinking much about it (IPL auction)," he said.

Dinesh Karthik’s retirement brings Rawat in the forefront in the current RCB set up but he is not looking too far ahead, given there is a mega auction scheduled in the IPL.

"It's only the performance that is in our hands, buying or retaining a player in the auction is something that is up to the franchises. But if we focus more on our job to score runs then the rest will take care of itself," he said.