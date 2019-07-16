Cricket

Another Super Over should decide winner: Tendulkar

For rule change: Tendulkar favoured another Super Over, not just in a World Cup final but whenever required.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Several cricketers have also questioned the boundary-rule

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday endorsed a second Super Over to decide the winner instead of considering the boundary count if such an extraordinary situation arises like it did in the World Cup final.

“I feel there should be another Super Over to decide the winner, instead of considering the number of boundaries scored by both teams. Not just in a World Cup final. Every game is important. Like in football, when teams go into extra time, nothing else matters,” Tendulkar said to 100mb.

Current and former cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh, have questioned ICC’s “ridiculous” rule on boundary count that decided the World Cup title.

Kohli’s suggestion

After table toppers India was knocked out of the World Cup after losing the semifinal to New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had suggested IPL-like playoffs instead of knockouts in the World Cup, going forward.

Asked if the World Cup format needs to be changed in the knockout stages, Tendulkar said: “I think the two teams that finish at the top should definitely have something going for them for having played consistently through the tournament.”

Dhoni’s slot

During India’s semifinal, former skipper M.S. Dhoni was sent at No. 7 with Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik being promoted in the batting order.

Asked what batting order he would have gone with for the chase, Tendulkar said: “Without a doubt, I would’ve sent M.S. Dhoni at his usual position, No. 5.

“With the kind of situation that India was in and the experience that he has, the need of the hour was for him to build the innings. Hardik could’ve batted at 6 and Karthik would’ve followed at 7.”

