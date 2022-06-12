Another DK returns from commentary box to set the field ablaze

Dhawal Kulkarni... back at his best! | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Dhawal Kulkarni was instrumental in Mumbai’s record win over Uttarakhand in the Ranji quarterfinal

The cricketing world is raving about DK — Dinesh Karthik — who set the IPL on fire after a stint in the commentary box. Another veteran domestic cricketer, with the same nickname, is doing the same, albeit on the domestic circuit.

Dhawal Kulkarni, the veteran Mumbai pacer, set the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on fire by breaking the back of Uttarakhand’s top order to set up Mumbai’s record quarterfinal win.

Staying occupied

“This was the first year that I didn’t get picked for the IPL. It was a bit of a setback for me, so I took up commentary in order to be occupied mentally. And, it was good fun,” Kulkarni told The Hindu.

“There was not too much to do besides sitting at home and working on fitness. Since the grounds in Mumbai were occupied for IPL practice, we couldn’t really do skills training, so I thought of trying out something new. At the same time, whenever there was a break for IPL teams, I would train with the Mumbai boys.”

But didn’t he enter the Mumbai Indians’ bubble with the anticipation of being drafted into the squad as a replacement player? “I did join the bubble, but that was because I had a break from the commentary stint and it was nice of the Mumbai Indians management to let me practise with the group,” he said.

Kulkarni seems to have bounced back after going unsold at an IPL auction for the first time. His 11 wickets in four matches don’t really reflect his accuracy and ability to strike regularly. Besides, he has been mentoring newcomers Mohit Avasthi and Siddharth Raut along with bowling coach Vishal Mahadik.

“When I was young, I always had Ajit (Agarkar) and Zaheer (Khan) to help me become a better bowler, a better cricketer and a better individual,” Dhawal said. “I am just passing on what I learnt from them to the new bowlers, they are extremely talented. And with Tushar (Deshpande) coming in now, it’s become a little bit easier since he is a seasoned bowler.”

International return

Kulkarni, who made the last of his 14 India appearances in October 2016, hoped that his effort would not go unnoticed. Just like the other DK, the 33-year-old is making a bid to return to international cricket after a stint with a microphone in hand.

“Domestic cricket has always been up there for me. I am where I am primarily due to Mumbai cricket. Since I still feel I can make a comeback for India, I know that performing for Mumbai is paramount. If I can continue to do that and help Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy, it can benefit me as well,” he signed off.