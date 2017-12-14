Another century for Akshan

HYDERABAD: Akshan Rao scored his second century of the championship (114, 210b, 18x4) to help Karnataka post 293 for eight against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the fourth round match in the three-day Vijay Merchant Trophy (under-16) cricket tournament here on Thursday.

In another match, Albin Binu cracked 122 (236b, 11x4, 1x6) to help Kerala score 307 for two against Goa on the first day.

The scores (fourth round, first day):

Karnataka 293 for eight in 90 overs (Lochan S. Gowda 36, Akshan Rao 114, Kruthik Krishna 35, N.A. Chinmay 73 batting) vs Tamil Nadu.

Kerala 307 for two in 90 overs (Omer Abubacker 82, Albin Binu 122, Varun Nayanar 62 batting, T.K. Akshay 33 batting) vs Goa.

Andhra 235 for three in 91 overs (B. Yogananda 77, K. Nithish Kumar 94, T. Subhramanyam 38 batting) vs Hyderabad.