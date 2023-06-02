ADVERTISEMENT

Anjum Chopra scholarship for four women cricketers

June 02, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Sports Bureau

Four young women cricketers Ishika Kumari, Shraddha Motiparas, Gaurika Yadav and Shubhi Sharma have been given the Anjum Chopra scholarship for training and mentorship from professionals, through Push Sports.

Anjum, former captain of the Indian team, was happy to be associated with the grooming of such hand-picked talent from across the country.

“I commend this initiative to encourage girls participating in cricket at the grassroots levels. I hope the talented girls maintain their unwavering commitment to training with the aim of excelling on all larger platforms,” said Anjum.

Apart from financial support, the scholarship would also help the recipients join exclusive tours in India and abroad.

