Andy Flower showers praise on Rinku Singh

He looks really hungry for success and humble at the same time, but confident in what he can do, says LSG coach

May 21, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Kolkata

Y.B. Sarangi
Allround plaudits: Rinku Singhs magnificent effort was appreciated by even his opponents.

Allround plaudits: Rinku Singhs magnificent effort was appreciated by even his opponents. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

After his team managed a one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in its last league match and secured a place in the Indian Premier League playoffs at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants coach Andy Flower was gracious enough to praise finisher Rinku Singh for single-handedly taking the host to the brink of victory.

“We were really in a good situation. But if they had won it from there, it would have been genuinely astounding. Rinku played out of his skin again to get them that close. It was a matter of not making an obvious error in those last few overs. He batted beautifully,” said Flower.

“Looks like (he’s) a really physically talented guy. But he also looks like he is really hungry for success and humble at the same time, but confident in what he can do. Really a good package! He is showing that he can do it under pressure, that’s a key aspect of playing international cricket. I think he has got a future,” he said.

Totally relaxed

On putting up another fabulous performance, an unbeaten 33-ball 67, Rinku said, “I was completely relaxed. The thought of hitting five sixes in a row (against Gujarat Titans) did come to my mind. I just missed one ball (trying to hit a six) and it turned out to be a four.”

Unaffected by his growing fan following and prospects of being selected for the Indian team, Rinku said, “I will just continue my routine, practice and gym, after returning home.”

Meanwhile, Flower lauded Nicholas Pooran, whose valuable half-century — a 30-ball 58 — helped LSG immensely, and hoped he would go on to serve West Indies cricket well in future.

