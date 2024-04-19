GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andrew Flintoff's 16-year-old son scores fifty for Lancashire second XI against Durham

Rocky's short arm pull and hook shots revived in the eyes of many cricket lovers, the memory of Andrew taking down Brett Lee's fiery pace during Ashes 2005, which England had won

April 19, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - London

ANI

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of England cricket icon Andrew Flintoff, scored a half-century during his team, Lancashire's second XI Championship game against Durham.

Rocky scored 50 in 78 balls, with two fours and three sixes. His three sixes, including a classy pull shot, looked quite similar to the way his father used to attack bowlers around the world as a batting all-rounder.

Rocky's short arm pull and hook shots revived in the eyes of many cricket lovers, the memory of Andrew taking down Brett Lee's fiery pace during Ashes 2005, which England had won.

Rocky's elder brother, Corey, also took part in the game and bowled four overs for Lancashire, conceding 19 runs.

The match ended in a draw on Thursday as the rain gods intervened.

Previously, Rocky had played against the Yorkshire second XI in the Second Eleven Championship, in which he scored just two runs.

Rocky's father, Andrew, represented England from 1998-2009 and was a leading all-rounder of his time.

In 79 Tests, he scored 3,845 runs at an average of 31.77, with five centuries and 36 fifties. He also took 226 wickets.

In 141 ODIs, Flintoff scored 3,394 runs at an average of 32.01, with three centuries and 18 fifties. He also took 169 wickets in the format. In seven T20Is, he scored 76 runs and took five wickets.

